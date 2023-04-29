Judges Maumela & Mngqibisa-Thusi face potential impeachment over tardy judgments

The JSC announced it was recommending that the Gauteng High Court judges be suspended, pending the outcome of a tribunal investigating delays that several of their judgments suffered.

JOHANNESBURG - Two Gauteng High Court judges are facing possible impeachment over tardy judgments, one of which involved an important Constitutional challenge to the Births and Deaths Registration Act that took a staggering 16 months to hand down.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) announced it was recommending that judges Tshifhiwa Maumela and Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi be suspended, pending the outcome of a tribunal investigating delays that several of their judgments suffered.

This was on the back of complaints Judge President Dunstan Mlambo lodged with the commission in late 2020.

READ MORE:

The JSC’s recommendations flow from reports from the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC).

According to those reports, the complaints against Judges Maumela and Mngqibisa-Thusi were rooted in a string of judgments which were, at the time the complaints were lodged at least, reserved for between six and 26 months.

This was despite the three-month cap provided for in the Norms and Standards of Judicial Officers.

One of the cited judgments involved a challenge to sections of the Births and Deaths Registration Act and the rights of would-be parents who lost their unborn children to bury their remains.

Judge Mngqibisa-Thusi heard arguments in the case in November 2019, but it wasn’t until March 2021 that she finally handed down her judgment.

Another cited judgment involved a case between Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo over to the South African Revenue Service’s (Sars) rogue unit report that Mngqibisa-Thusi had, at the time of the complaint, reserved for 11 months.

Mngqibisa-Thusi, in her representations before the JSC, said she was battling with personal issues.