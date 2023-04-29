Fate of High Court judges Maumela and Mngqibisa-Thusi rests on Ramaphosa

The JSC recommended that the two judges be suspended. They are accused of failing to deliver numerous reserved judgements in a reasonable period as prescribed by the judicial norms and standards.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will have to decide on the fate of two judges in the Pretoria High Court, following a recommendation by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The commission recommended that the presiding judge in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, and Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi be suspended.

They are accused of failing to deliver numerous reserved judgements in a reasonable period as prescribed by the judicial norms and standards.

READ MORE:

Maumela is presiding over the trial of five men accused of killing the Bafana Bafana captain in October 2014.

It was also recommended that the judges appear before a tribunal that would determine their fate.

However, before this could happen, Ramaphosa would have to decide on the facts before him.

In the meantime, however, the JSC also recommended that the judges finalise all the matters before them while on suspension.

This means Maumela will continue to preside over the Meyiwa trial, resuming next week.