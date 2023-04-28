Two Eastern Cape inmates escape from Ngqeleni Correctional Centre

The pair, Siyabulela Khohliso and Athini Mzingelwa, escaped from prison's sports ground on Thursday, leading to Correctional Services launching a manhunt for the convicted rapists.

EAST LONDON - Two inmates have escaped from the Ngqeleni Correctional Centre in Eastern Cape.

The Department of Correctional Services said that it had launched a manhunt for Siyabulela Khohliso and Athini Mzingelwa, both serving sentences for rape.

The two escaped from the prison's sports ground on Thursday afternoon.

“Additional resources have been deployed in support of the emergency support team of Correctional Services, who are working together with the South African Police Service,” said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

“Members of the public are urged to contact the nearest police station should they come into contact with the two escapees.”

The escape of inmates came under the spotlight after Thabo Bester managed to escape from the Mangaung Correctional Facility in 2022.

Bester and those who allegedly helped him were arrested earlier in April.