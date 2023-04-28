State of JHB roads in focus after truck hits man warning motorists of sinkhole

Simmy Waner, who was in his 60s, was hit on Wednesday by the truck while trying to place a cone in front of the hole, left bare for weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - The hazardous state of Johannesburg’s roads was thrust back into the spotlight after a man in his 60s was run down while trying to caution motorists of a sinkhole.

Simmy Waner from Sandringham was hit by a truck on Wednesday while trying to place a cone in front of the hole.

It's understood the hazard was left bare for weeks after Johannesburg water operators dug into the street during repairs.

When Waner approached the hole on the corner of James and Kent in Sandringham, he thought it would be an act of goodwill to place an orange plastic cone from nearby to caution fellow motorists of the hazard.

Little did he know that this act of kindness would cost him his life.

Ward 72 councillor Daniel Schay said the hole was left there six weeks ago during a Johannesburg water operation.

“They have got such a backlog of reinstatements. It’s a city-wide issue and it takes months to get around to reinstating these things.”

He said a barrier was initially placed around it but that was later removed.

“So, there was previously a barrier up until that last week and I believe they reallocated the barrier to some other road hazard.”

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide following the fatal incident.