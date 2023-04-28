Russia's Putin will be arrested if he comes to the Western Cape - Winde

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, for war crimes committed during Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be arrested should he visit the province.

Putin is expected to attend the BRICS annual heads of state summit, to be held later this year.

Winde said that provincial law enforcement officers would arrest Putin and send him to the court.

"The International Criminal Court found that President Vladimir Putin is wanted. He needs to come to that court for the crimes that he has created and the pain that he has created for those millions of people in the Ukraine."

Winde has issued a stern warning to Putin.

"We're not only giving Vladimir Putin a warning, we are also giving the ANC a warning in South Africa. Next year, their time is up. Next year, we want to go back to that feeling of hope. We want to show the whole country that you can have hope like you've got in the City of Cape Town and in the Western Cape."