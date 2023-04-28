Pair charged with murder of Soweto boys rejects legal aid

Fifty-year-old Nqobile Ndlovu and her 36-year-old partner Mthunzi Mzwakhe Zulu were arrested on Wednesday. It emerged that the former is the grandmother of one of the boys.

JOHANNESBURG - The case of two children killed in Soweto took a twist when the grandmother of one the boys appeared court in connection with the murder.

Tshiamo Rabanye and his friend Mduduzi Zulu were found mutilated and killed last week.

The children went missing a day before their bodies were discovered.

Rabanye's grandmother and her boyfriend were charged with murder at the Protea Magistrates Court on Friday.

Silence fell over the Protea Magistrates Court when the grandmother of a 6-year-old Rabanye appeared before a packed gallery.



Dressed in long black puffer coat, Ndlovu and her partner Zulu strolled into the dock showing little to no emotion.

Despite being read their rights and offered fair representation in the form of legal aid - the pair opted to represent themselves.

Zulu, at one point, said he had nothing to do with the murders.

The pair faces charges including two counts of murder, kidnapping, perjury and defeating the ends of justice.

The case was postponed to 5 May for the court to settle on a date for a formal bail application.

Both Ndlovu and Zulu will remain in custody.

