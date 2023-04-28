Go

One of the accused in Senzo Meyiwa's murder denied bail

The court said that Bongani Ntanzi did not prove exceptional circumstances or that it would be in the interest of justice to grant him bail.

Bongani Ntanzi, one of the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa, appeared in the Pretoria High Court on 28 April 2023. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News
28 April 2023 13:44

JOHANNESBURG - One of the men accused of killing South African football star, Senzo Meyiwa, has been denied bail.

Ntanzi is one of five men accused of murdering Meyiwa in 2014 at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus.

