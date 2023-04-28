One of the accused in Senzo Meyiwa's murder denied bail
JOHANNESBURG - One of the men accused of killing South African football star, Senzo Meyiwa, has been denied bail.
The court said that Bongani Ntanzi did not prove exceptional circumstances or that it would be in the interest of justice to grant him bail.
Ntanzi is one of five men accused of murdering Meyiwa in 2014 at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus.
JUST IN: The Pretoria high court has dismissed Bongani Ntanzi's bail application.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 28, 2023
" The applicant did not prove exceptional circumstances or that it would be in the interest of justice to grant bail" @motso_modise https://t.co/z26PSMpEw5
DJP: He did not state how much money he has in the bank and neither did he get his attorney to help unfreeze his accounts.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 28, 2023
There is no evidence that he will be re-employed or will find another Job if he is released. @motso_modise