One of the accused in Senzo Meyiwa's murder denied bail

JOHANNESBURG - One of the men accused of killing South African football star, Senzo Meyiwa, has been denied bail.

The court said that Bongani Ntanzi did not prove exceptional circumstances or that it would be in the interest of justice to grant him bail.

Ntanzi is one of five men accused of murdering Meyiwa in 2014 at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus.

