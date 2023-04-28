Ntshavheni questions how Winde will carry out threat to arrest Putin

Pretoria is under pressure after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant of arrest for Putin in connection with the war in Ukraine.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that while Western Cape Premier Alan Winde could continue dreaming of arresting Russia’s Vladimir Putin, he must remember that South Africa was one state.

In a post-Cabinet media briefing, she also questioned how the Western Cape Premier believes he'd be able to get past the presidential protection unit to apprehend the Russian leader.

Pretoria is under pressure after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant of arrest for Putin in connection with the war in Ukraine.

Putin is due to attend the BRICS summit in South Africa in August.

READ:

- Presidency: SA remains a signatory to the International Criminal Court

- Russia's Putin will be arrested if he comes to the Western Cape - Winde

- Even if SA pulled out of ICC, it's still obligated to arrest Putin - SAIIA

- Presidency: SA remains a signatory to the International Criminal Court

Ntshavheni did all but laugh when asked about Western Cape Premier Alan Winde’s threat to arrest Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

She said that the premier must remember that his province was not an independent republic but was part of South Africa, calling on him to bear in mind that the rules that applied across all the other provinces were also applicable in his province.

And while the summit is due to take place in Durban, leaving many questioning the political motive behind Winde’s declaration, Nntshavheni has asked how the premier thinks an actual arrest would play out with presidential protection guarding the leader.

The minister said that the government was exploring several options through the IMC and that Cabinet would soon make a decision and communicate it with the public.