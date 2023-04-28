Nearly 5 months after Baby Ivakele Yeko's kidnapping, police call for fresh info

It's understood the nanny left the baby and his older sister with a woman she didn't know when that person offered to buy the children something to eat.

CAPE TOWN - It's been almost five months since a six-month-old baby from Strand disappeared and there's still been no sign of little Ivakele Yeko.

The child was snatched in the Somerset West CBD by an unknown woman on 5 December.

Six-month-old Ivakele Yeko was with his caregiver when he was abducted.

It's understood the nanny left the baby and his older sister with a woman she didn't know when that person offered to buy the children something to eat.

The 5-year-old girl was later dropped off a distance from her Nomzamo home and walked the rest of the way but little Ivakele was missing.

Police this week indicated that preliminary information suggests that the baby might have been seen in Pietermaritzburg Kwazulu-Natal.

And now they're pleading with anyone with fresh information that may lead to Ivakele's safe return to come forward as soon as possible.