Lesufi reveals over 4,000 Crime Prevention Wardens with powers to effect arrests

According to the law, the wardens can issue fines and seize illegal items. They will officially occupy the streets of Gauteng in May.

JOHANNESBURG - A group of previously unemployed youth in Gauteng will officially be recognised as peace officers with authority to execute arrests without a warrant.

The group known as Crime Prevention Wardens was announced by Premier Panyaza Lesufi during a media briefing in Midrand on Friday.

Over 4,000 of them qualified as peace officers after three months of training.

Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Premier, is briefing the media on the state of readiness for pass-out parade of the recently hired 6000 ‘Crime Prevention Wardens’.



The wardens will be assisting SAPS and metro police in crime prevention across 361 wards in the province. TCG pic.twitter.com/0n74YfrGud ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 28, 2023

According to Section 334 of the Criminal Procedure Act, peace officers are empowered to arrest any person suspected of committing a crime.

The act also allows them to issue fines and seize any items suspected of being illegal in nature, like drugs or ammunition.

Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Premier, says the Crime Prevention Wardens will officially be recognised as Peace Officers under Section 334 of the Criminal Procedure Act.



He says they will be empowered to write affidavits that can be used in a court of law. TCG pic.twitter.com/tdFmCNzxOi ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 28, 2023

Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said the Crime Prevention Wardens will be able to compile affidavits that can be used to prosecute offenders.

“In other words, they will be able to present evidence in a court of law. They may be secured in terms of Section 54 as State witnesses to present evidence legally in a court of law.”

The wardens will officially begin working on Monday throughout Gauteng.