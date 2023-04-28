JSC advises Ramaphosa to suspend presiding judge in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Tshifiwa Maumela is accused of failing to deliver a series of judgments within a reasonable period.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learnt that the Judicial Service Commission has advised President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend the presiding judge in the trial of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa.

The possible suspension of the judge comes just days before the trial of the men accused of killing the Bafana Bafana captain in 2014 is due to resume in the high court.

Maumela's matter will likely go before a tribunal, which will determine his future on the bench.