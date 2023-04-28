Hill-Lewis promises R11bn infrastructure upgrades in CT's poorest communities

The Cape Town mayor highlighted the debilitating impact of the country’s high unemployment rate. He said that to help address this, the city was rolling out the biggest infrastructure plan in the country.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that infrastructure in the metro’s poorer communities would be upgraded.

Hill-Lewis, joined by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and other party leaders, addressed supporters at the Democratic Alliances (DA)'s national Freedom Day celebrations in Cape Town on Thursday.

"Eleven billion rand in the next year is going into infrastructure and you know where it’s going? It’s not going into suburbs, it’s not going into the city CBD, it is going squarely and directly into our poorest communities, our communities that need the biggest upgrades to basic services."

The mayor said that it was estimated that the infrastructure projects would bring 135,000 jobs to the city of Cape Town.