Groutville acid attack victim wants her attackers jailed

In February, Londi Thabethe was allegedly attacked with acid by her neighbour, Bongi Masikane, and her two daughters during a heated argument, completely damaging her face and burning her upper body.

DURBAN - An 18-year-old woman from Groutville on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, burnt by acid being thrown in her face by her neighbour, said that her life has not been the same since the day of the incident.

Londi Thabethe was allegedly attacked by Bongi Masikane and her two daughters in February during an argument.

They accused Thabethe of spreading rumours about them.

Masikane is due back in court on 12 July and faces various charges, but the two daughters are still on the run.

Eyewitness News visited Thabethe on Freedom Day to find out how she was coping.

She said she was still battling to accept her condition.

Her face was completely damaged, while her upper body was also burnt, causing her to spend approximately six weeks in hospital.

Thabethe said her attackers must face jail.

"I want justice, for her to be jailed for the rest of life, because she has buried me while alive, and her children too, especially the one who brought the acid."

She said her life was now difficult, fearing how the community of Groutville would look at her.

"I have been through a lot, I have traumas now, and my confidence has died. I am scared to go outside, wondering how people would look at me."

And although there was progress since she was discharged from hospital, for her, the incident completely changed her life.