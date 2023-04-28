Grandmother of one of the boys killed in Soweto, her partner charged with murder

The couple was formally charged with the brutal mutilation and murder of six-yar-old Tshiamo Rabanye and his 5-year-old friend, Mduduzi Zulu, and chose to represent themselves in court.

JOHANNESBURG - The 50-year-old grandmother of one of the children killed in Soweto and her 39-year-old partner were formally charged for the murder the boys at the Protea Magistrates Court on Friday.

The couple was charged with the brutal mutilation and murder of six-year-old Tshiamo Rabanye and his 5-year-old friend, Mduduzi Zulu.

The boys went missing on 19 April while playing outside their homes.

Their bodies were discovered the next day.

READ: ‘Senseless’ killings of 2 Soweto boys shows SA helpless against crime - ActionSA

The accused opted against legal defence, choosing to both represent themselves.

They were arrested on Wednesday after they were taken in for questioning by the police.

Magistrate Tshepiso Maepa has granted the media permission to record, film, and photograph Ndlovu and Zulu before and after proceedings. @orrin417 #SowetoKillings ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 28, 2023

Ndlovu and Zulu have been charged with:



- Two counts of murder

- Kidnapping

- Perjury

- Defeating the ends of justice.



The state alleges they both acted in common purpose, that the bodies the children were mutilated and the act of murder was premeditated. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 28, 2023

Nqobile Ndlovu, 50, leaves the dock followed by Mthunzi Mzwakhe Zulu, 39.



They have been charged with the callous murder and mutilation of #SowetoBoys Tshiamo Rabanye, 6, and his friend Mduduzi Zulu, 5.



Ndlovu is the grandmother of Rabanye on his father's side. @orrin417 pic.twitter.com/YFJEfvyrNW ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 28, 2023