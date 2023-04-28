Go

Grandmother of one of the boys killed in Soweto, her partner charged with murder

The couple was formally charged with the brutal mutilation and murder of six-yar-old Tshiamo Rabanye and his 5-year-old friend, Mduduzi Zulu, and chose to represent themselves in court.

FILE: The coulpe was arrested on Wednesday after they were taken in for questioning by the police. Picture: andreyuu/123rf.com
FILE: The coulpe was arrested on Wednesday after they were taken in for questioning by the police. Picture: andreyuu/123rf.com
28 April 2023 15:04

JOHANNESBURG - The 50-year-old grandmother of one of the children killed in Soweto and her 39-year-old partner were formally charged for the murder the boys at the Protea Magistrates Court on Friday.

The couple was charged with the brutal mutilation and murder of six-year-old Tshiamo Rabanye and his 5-year-old friend, Mduduzi Zulu.

The boys went missing on 19 April while playing outside their homes.

Their bodies were discovered the next day.

READ: ‘Senseless’ killings of 2 Soweto boys shows SA helpless against crime - ActionSA

The accused opted against legal defence, choosing to both represent themselves.

They were arrested on Wednesday after they were taken in for questioning by the police.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA