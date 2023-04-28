Duo arrested for murder, mutilation of 2 Soweto boys expected in court

The bodies of six-year-old Tshiamo Rabanye and five-year-old Mduduzi Nqobizitha Zulu were discovered mutilated last week Thursday, a day after they were reported missing.

JOHANNESBURG - A 50-year-old woman and her 35-year-old partner are expected to appear in the Protea Magistrates Court on Friday morning for the brutal murders of two Soweto boys.

The bodies of six-year-old Tshiamo Rabanye and five-year-old Mduduzi Nqobizitha Zulu were discovered mutilated last week Thursday, a day after they were reported missing.

The incident sparked outrage among residents as police have labeled the killings as muti related.

As family and friends gather to lay to rest Tshiamo Rabanye Mduduzi Zulu in Soweto on Friday morning, their alleged killers are set to appear in court.

A woman, 50, and partner, 35, will appear in the Protea Magistrates Court in #Soweto this morning for the murders of Tshiamo Rabanye, 6, and Mduduzi Nqobizitha Zulu, 5.

The boys' bodies were found #mutilated in separate locations, a few kilometers apart, last week. @orrin417 pic.twitter.com/raaKYcUICm ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 28, 2023

The boys went missing last week Wednesday while playing outside their homes.

Their mutilated bodies were found in separate locations, just a few kilometers apart, the following day.

Police said that upon discovery a day later, both boys had body parts missing.

The couple charged with their murder were taken in for questioning by police on Tuesday before being formally charged the following day.