Decision expected in bail application for accused in Senzo Meyiwa murder case

TSHWANE - The Pretoria High Court will Friday morning hand down judgment on bail for one of the men accused of killing football star Senzo Meyiwa over six months after his application.

Bongani Ntanzi approached the court with his application two years after his arrest.

Ntanzi is among five men accused of murdering Meyiwa in October 2014.

The Bafana Bafana captain was killed at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus.

During his cross-examination, now-disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo, who was representing Ntanzi and three of his co-accused, told the court that his clients were never granted the opportunity to apply for bail after their arrest in 2020.

In October, Ntanzi approached the court with his bid for bail, arguing that on 26 October 2014, the day Meyiwa was killed, he was at work at the Sibanye-Stillwater mine in Carltonville.

However, the State disputed this, saying the records provided by his supervisor showed that he last reported for duty on 25 October and only returned on 2 November.

While opposing bail, State advocate George Baloyi told the court that Ntanzi made no less than two confessions after his arrest, although he said he was tortured into doing so.

Baloyi also argued that Ntanzi was pointed out as the gunman by one of the people who were in the house when Meyiwa was killed, Tumelo Madlala.