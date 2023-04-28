Crime, unemployment obstructs freedom in democratic SA: Some Nyanga residents

Speaking to Eyewitness News, some residents in Nyanga lamented the country's socioeconomic woes for preventing them from being able to fully enjoy freedom post-democracy.

CAPE TOWN - Some residents in Nyanga said that crime and unemployment prevented them from fully enjoying freedom in a democratic South Africa.

Party leaders reflected on the past 29 years under the African National Congress (ANC) government, telling supporters the Democratic Alliance (DA) would be able to bring about positive change in their lives.

Eyewitness News spoke to residents as they passed by the Zolani Sport and Recreational Centre.

“The unemployment rate is too high. We are wet, it’s raining, but we are working outside, so nothing is a freedom,” said one resident.

“I don’t have a house; I don’t have a life,” lamented another.

“We were working for a long time to be free, but it is not free at all, now,” another resident added.