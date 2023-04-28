Awarding of R2.1bn KZN school feeding tender was collusion, say dept sources

The provincial department backtracked on its decision to award KwaZulu-Natal businessman Manzini Zungu and his company the tender in November, following Zungu failing to supply food to almost 6,000 schools in the province in March.

JOHANNESBURG - Sources within the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education described the awarding of a dodgy R2.1 billion tender to feed millions of impoverished learners as blatant collusion.

On Wednesday, the department backtracked on its decision to award KwaZulu-Natal businessman Manzini Zungu and his company, Pacina Retail, the tender in November.

This after Zungu failed to supply food to almost 6,000 schools in the province in March, following his appointment as the main contractor.

Zungu, who owned several independent Spar retail outlets and was also the director of AmaZulu Football Cub, approached Spar management to assist with technical support in executing the tender.

The Spar Group said it was open to assisting Zungu with his plans of using their outlets as distribution centres based on one condition – that the project only began in June.

“As from 2 May, we will go back to the old method of doing things where the service providers that were awarded particular clusters will be dealing with the school without any middle person,” said provincial Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.

A senior ranking source in the department said officials in the meantime refused to make the tender documents available to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), demanding the president sign a proclamation for the documents to be handed over.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) provincial spokesperson on Education, Dr Imran Keeka, said heads must roll.

“The sudden decision by Pacina Retail Ltd leaves many unanswered questions. It must also not stop any inquiry by the SIU into how the tender was awarded.”

Sources claim certain KwaZulu-Natal politicians were involved in discussions to award the tender to Zungu.