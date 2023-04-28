Agri SA bemoans impact of load shedding on food security

The agricultural sector further said there's no constitutional framework to highlight an independent mandate of the minister of electricity.

CAPE TOWN - The agricultural sector noted that persistent load shedding was fast becoming a threat to food security – as it may lead to shortages of food in the country.

It said the turf war between the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, and the Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, hindered the efforts to resolve the rampants power cuts crisis.

Agri SA executive director Christo van der Rheede said the government must prioritise the devastating state of power in the country.

"What people need to realise is that there's no use you have a good harvest, but you can't process it, and our food processors are really facing an uphill battle when it comes to the processing of those food products into edible food stuff. We have also seen that our vegetable farmers are struggling with irrigation."