National govt disconnected from people on the ground: WC Social Development Dept

The department said Postbank's new payment method for grant beneficiaries could disadvantage vulnerable people, stating its reservations were due to Sassa’s ‘laundry list of unfulfilled promises’.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Social Development said there was a disconnect between national government and the people on the ground.

The department’s comment came after an announcement by Postbank that a new cardless method of payment would be introduced for grant beneficiaries.

The gold card method will no longer apply.

Social grant beneficiaries are now required to go to selected retailers with their identity documents and cell phones to withdraw money.

READ MORE:

The department's Monique Mortlock-Malgas said the new payment method might disadvantage the vulnerable.

"While Postbank seems to be pleased it has seemingly found a solution to reduce queues for card replacements at post office branches, minister [Sharna] Fernandez has reservations as [the South African Social Security Agency's] track record has a laundry list of unfulfilled promises."

While the Postbank will no longer use the gold card method for grant payments, Mortlock-Malgas said many beneficiaries weren’t happy with the new payment method.