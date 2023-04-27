Taxi accident on Durban's N3 leaves at least 15 injured

It's understood a tyre burst caused the vehicle to overturn.

DURBAN - Around 15 people were injured in a taxi-related accident on the N3 highway in Durban on Thursday.

The tyre from a taxi travelling to the CBD burst, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Multiple passengers in the taxi were injured, with one of them stabilised on the scene by paramedics.

“ALS paramedics are currently at the scene of a serious single taxi accident on the N3 Durban bound near the Spaghetti Junction interchange, at this time it is reported that approximately 15 have sustained serious injuries,” said ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.



Traffic was backed up on the highway.

Most of the injured were taken to hospital.