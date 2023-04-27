Soshanguve family convinced burnt body found in house fire is their loved one

The body was initially thought to be the homeowner's body, Sibusiso Mahlangu, who, along with his wife, now stand accused of killing another man and passing the burnt body off as his to cash in on his life insurance.

PRETORIA - A Soshanguve family was convinced that a body found after a house fire in the area in January 2022, originally thought to be the body of the homeowner, Sibusiso Mahlangu, was in fact that of their loved one Sibusiso Sithebe.

Mahlangu and his wife, Lerato, now stand accused of killing another man and passing his burnt body off as Mahlangu’s to cash in on his life insurance.

They were arrested earlier April, after police pulled over a vehicle that was suspected to be stolen that Mahlangu was driving.

The couple face charges of murder, fraud, and defeating the administration of justice.

The authorities are yet to confirm the identity of the man whose body was actually found at the scene of the blaze.

But Sithebe shared a child with Lerato, and his family believed it was him.

Sibusiso Sithebe went missing in January 2022, which was also when Sibusiso Mahlangu was reported to have died in a house fire.

He left home for a meeting and never returned.

Sithebe’s sister-in-law, Lesego Mohale, said they reported him missing at their local police station but didn’t hear much about the case until last week when they were contacted by the investigating officer out-of-the-blue and were told there was a new lead.

“The only thing he told us is he needed us to be strong because of the new information that came out, and that’s when we left here and went to the police station.”

Mohale said they were shown pictures of a man’s burnt body at the station, and that they immediately knew it was Sithebe.

There are now plans to exhume the body that was buried at Mahlangu’s purported funeral, so the identity can be confirmed conclusively.

In the meantime, Mohale said they were still in shock.