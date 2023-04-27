Saps officer honoured for Türkiye work said it taught her to ‘appreciate life’

This week, brigadier Vimla Moodley received an award from Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan for her role in the aftermath of a number of deadly earthquakes to hit that country and Syria in February.

CAPE TOWN - A South African police officer honoured for her work in disaster-stricken Türkiye said her experience taught her to appreciate the simple things in life.

Brigadier Vimla Moodley, from East London, this week received an award from Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan for her role in the aftermath of a number of deadly earthquakes to hit that country and Syria in February.

She was appointed the police's K9 unit's head of mission, among a team of South Africans deployed to assist with search and rescue operations.

That unit, along with the Gift of the Givers, was involved with the rescue of an eighty-year-old woman who was stuck under rubble and found alive after more than a week.

Moodley said she was thankful that she was trusted to lead the team.

"Arriving in the country and seeing total destruction with survivors standing at the sites of where their homes have been destroyed, it was an unbelievable sight, it was sort of a post-apocalyptic. I think most of all, the experience has taught me to appreciate life."

Meanwhile, Gift of the Givers Founder Imtiaz Sooliman said there was no person more deserving, thanking Turkish authorities.

"Her dedication, commitment, compassion, care and professionalism did the K9 team, Saps, South Africa, and the Gift of the Givers teams a huge credit in Türkiye, working with diligence in very difficult conditions, and trying their best to bring closure to thousands of people."