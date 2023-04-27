SANDF plane will be used to ferry home SAfricans from Sudan - Gift of the Givers

With Sudan hit by conflict between two warring sides battling for control of the country, South Africans were being evacuated by the NGO to Egypt before making their way back to the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gifts of the Givers said a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) plane would be used to ferry home South Africans evacuated from Sudan.

The organisation's Imtiaz Sooliman said a first group, comprising of 38 South Africans who were evacuated from war-torn Sudan, were now in Aswan, Egypt, and were being attended to by diplomatic staff.

Sudan was hit by conflict between two warring sides who were battling for control of the country, with hundreds already killed.

Countries have been evacuating their nationals over the past few days.

Sooliman said another group of eight South Africans was also allowed to enter Egypt after waiting for 26 hours.

He said there were problems along the way.

“The bus driver couldn’t leave because the bus driver had an epileptic fit and then the bus broke down. The troupes were moving in the large numbers with personal carriers in Khartoum, but we overcame that, and the driver made great progress.”

He said the bus was also carrying nationals from other countries, and it's been a long journey for all.

“Once they cross to the Nile, get to the border, provide documentation, bring everybody out, arrange minibuses for them, bring them to Aswan, give them some rest.”

And there was more good news: it wasn’t only humans who were coming home.

“The two Scottish terrier dogs that were left behind by one of the South Africans are also on the bus, and they will also be participating and entering the flight that comes to South Africa. That would be a very good ending for two dogs that were very sad when their owners left.”