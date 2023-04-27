SA's freedom project in regression, with little to celebrate - Mashaba

Freedom Day marks the first democratic elections held in South Africa on 27 April 1994. President Cyril Ramaphosa touched on poverty, unemployment and inequality as some of the elements limiting the freedom of many.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has not yet made notable progress since the advent of democracy.

So said ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, adding that there's nothing to celebrate 29 years into democracy.

He was speaking at Soshanguve's Giant Stadium in the City of Tshwane on Freedon Day - where hundreds of his party's supporters gathered.

“The only progress that I personally believe as a 63-year-old South African, is that I don’t have to carry a dom pas (ID) to be able to move around, I can buy property anywhere I can afford, unlike what happened post 1994.”

If anything, Mashaba added, the country had digressed instead of moving forward.

“Look at most of the issues, our education is the worst in the world in terms of outcome, we’re the murder capital of the world, the rape capital, a country without borders. Therefore, there is not much South Africans can celebrate.”

#FreedomDay is commemorated every year to honour those unsung heroes and heroines who fought for freedom and paved the way for an equal, representative, non-racial society. This year’s Freedom Day marks the 29th anniversary of South Africa’s first democratic elections.… pic.twitter.com/eLleVDLmkE ' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) April 27, 2023

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa touched on poverty, unemployment and inequality as some of the

elements limiting the freedom of many South Africans.

Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address in Klerksdorp, in the North West, during the main Freedom Day celebration.

Freedom Day comes as South Africa's unemployment rate is at 32.7%, along with rampant power cuts that have severely affected economic growth.

Ramaphosa said South Africa had a long way to go before turning the tide on its many setbacks.

“Families across the country are experiencing great hardships and uncertainty. A lot of people are poor, a lot of people don’t have work isn’t it so? A lot of people find themselves with no service delivery, there’s no water in the household.”

ActionSA President @HermanMashaba is leading our Freedom Day Commemoration on the fields of Giant Stadium in Soshanguve, Tshwane, where hundreds of activists are present.#FreedomDay 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/q8rf7Pt80n ' ActionSA (@Action4SA) April 27, 2023