Mashatile says SA lost a public servant and gallant mind in Tiego Moseneke

The businessman, lawyer, and anti-apartheid activist was laid to rest in Tshwane on Wednesday, after dying in a car accident on last week.

TSHWANE - Deputy president Paul Mashatile said South Africa lost a servant of the people and a gallant mind in businessman and lawyer Tiego Moseneke.

Moseneke was laid to rest on Wednesday in Tshwane after having died in a car accident last week.

The activist, who was the younger brother to former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, was remembered for his fight against apartheid forces as a student, obtaining his law degree while incarcerated.

READ MORE:

Mashatile reflected on his 40-year friendship with Moseneke, having served time with him as a prisoner in the 1980s.

“Prison is not a nice place. This we all know. But with Tiego there, we never laughed like that. In fact, most of the comrades will always be wanting to be around Tiego because he will tell you interesting stories – you’ll laugh and forget that you’re in prison.”

Mashitle said South Africa lost a great mind.

“Tiego was worried about how we should renew his movement, our country, and Africa to construct the world that we want.”

The deputy president said Moseneke tasked his comrades not to betray the course and pursuit for freedom.

