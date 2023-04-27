Langa celebrates 100 years of existence on Freedom Day

The area produced legendary musicians like the late Brenda Fassie and the late Madosini Mpahleni, and former Proteas cricketer Thami Tsolekile.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's oldest township, Langa, turns 100 years old on Thursday.

The township was established in 1923 under the Urban Areas Act, which was used to segregate black South Africans.

Many of the people who settled in the area were part of the group that was forcefully removed from areas like Ndabeni.

The township was subsequently named after founding African National Congress president John Langalibalele Dube.

The area produced legendary musicians like the late Brenda Fassie and the late Madosini Mpahleni, and former Proteas cricketer Thami Tsolekile.

Langa ward councillor Lwazi Phakade said residents remained proud of its rich history

"Beyond everything else, the people of Langa are still living in poor and bad conditions, they are still living in sewerage and in squalor, but we are saying that as the community, let us take this opportunity to have something that can unite us."

As part of the centenary celebrations, the area will host a “Run-4-Freedom” race which will be held at the Langa Sports Stadium.

Phakade added that the race is one of several events lined up for the centenary celebrations.