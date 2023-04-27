KZN Education Dept withdraws Zungu's R2.1bn tender, goes back to 'old method'

This follows KwaZulu-Natal businessman Manzini Zungu’s failure to produce food to 5,446 schools as the main contractor to the provincial Education Department.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department said it would return to basics and cut out the middle man when awarding tenders to feed millions of impoverished learners.

The department awarded KwaZulu-Natal businessman Manzini Zungu and his company Pacina Retail a R2.1 billion tender to carry out the schools' feeding operation in November last year.

But on Wednesday, the department backtracked on its decision.

This was after Zungu failed to supply food to 5,446 schools in the province in March, following his appointment as the main contractor.

Zungu, who owns a number of independent Spar retail outlets and is also the director of AmaZulu Football Club, approached Spar management to assist with technical support in executing the tender.

The Spar Group were open to assisting Zungu with his plans of using their outlets as distribution centres, based on one condition; that the project should begin in June.

The monumental blunder saw the provincial department terminate Zungu’s contract after he opted out of the tender on Wednesday.

Provincial Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi explained: “As from 2 May we will go back to the old method of doing things - where the service providers that were awarded particular clusters will be dealing with the school without any middle person.”

A senior ranking source in the department said officials, in the meantime, refused to make the tender documents available to the Special Investigating Unit, demanding the president sign a proclamation for the documents to be handed over.

Democratic Alliance provincial spokesperson on education Dr Imran Keeka said heads must roll.

“The sudden decision by Pacina Retail Limited leaves many unanswered questions. It must also not stop any inquiry by the Special Investigating Unit into how the tender was awarded.”

Sources claimed certain KwaZulu-Natal politicians were involved in discussions to award the tender to Zungu.