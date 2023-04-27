KZN Edu MEC's job safe for now following school nutrition saga, says ANC's Mtolo

This follows the education's department’s decision to award one main company a tender to supply food to 5,444 schools across the province. The company failed to carry out the job efficiently.

JOHANNESBURG - The job of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Education MEC Mbali Frazer is safe for now, following her department’s decision to award one main company a tender to supply food to 5,444 schools across the province.

In November last year, Pacina Retail - owned by KZN businessman, Manzini Zungu- was awarded a R21-billion tender by the department.

Zungu was expected to outsource the work of food distribution to smaller companies but failed to come up with the money to do so.

This resulted in more than two million learners going hungry for weeks.

READ MORE:

Sources told Eyewitness News that while the awarding of the tender followed all the correct protocols, the process of hiring one main contractor was in breach of the Public Finance Management Act.

KZN ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said Frazer remains innocent until proven otherwise.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is probing whether it will be required to investigate the matter.