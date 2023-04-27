Joburg cops probe culpable homicide case after truck ran over a pedestrian

The man died after the accident and according to officials, he had parked his car after he spotted a sinkhole.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police are investigating a case of culpable homicide – after a man was run over in Sandringham while trying to mark a sinkhole.

The man died after being hit by a truck on Wednesday.

According to officials – the man had parked his car at James Street and Kent Avenue after he spotted a sinkhole.

Johannesburg metro police’s Xolani Fihla explained: “It’s alleged that the truck was travelling on Kent Avenue, turning into James Street where the pedestrian’s vehicle had gone into a sinkhole.

“The pedestrian had stopped his vehicle a few metres away from the sinkhole and stepped out to put a cone by the sinkhole to prevent further accidents. The truck collided with the pedestrian - who unfortunately sustained fatal injuries.”

Fihla said the man died on the scene, “and he was taken to the Hillbrow mortuary”.

Police said the truck driver who ran the man over was yet to be arrested.