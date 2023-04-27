Go

CoCT offers R20K reward for info on missing German tourist Nick Frischke

Nick Frischke, a 22-year-old German tourist, went missing in Hout Bay following a robbery while he was hiking.

Missing German tourist Nick Frischke. Picture: SAPS
Missing German tourist Nick Frischke. Picture: SAPS
27 April 2023 14:02

CAPE TOWN - A twenty-thousand-rand reward is now on offer in exchange for concrete information about the disappearance of German tourist, Nick Frischke.

The 22-year-old went missing on a hiking trail in the Hout Bay area in mid-February.

Five men have been arrested in connection with robbing Frischke, but his whereabouts remain unknown.

The accused are due back in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court early next month.

Read: Search ongoing for missing Julie Goodness in Cape Town

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Julie Goodness, who was reported missing in the Table Mountain area earlier this week, has since been found and reunited with her loved ones.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA