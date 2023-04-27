CoCT offers R20K reward for info on missing German tourist Nick Frischke

Nick Frischke, a 22-year-old German tourist, went missing in Hout Bay following a robbery while he was hiking.

CAPE TOWN - A twenty-thousand-rand reward is now on offer in exchange for concrete information about the disappearance of German tourist, Nick Frischke.

The 22-year-old went missing on a hiking trail in the Hout Bay area in mid-February.

Five men have been arrested in connection with robbing Frischke, but his whereabouts remain unknown.

The accused are due back in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court early next month.

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Julie Goodness, who was reported missing in the Table Mountain area earlier this week, has since been found and reunited with her loved ones.