Citizens reflect on state of the nation as democratic SA turns 29

While many South Africans continue to anticipate solutions to the country’s numerous crises from its officials, many politicians will be using Freedom Day’s sunny weather to drive their message home ahead of the 2024 general elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-nine years into democracy, South Africans are celebrating Freedom Day, with many reflecting on the state of the nation, its successes, and its failures.

With the national elections a year away, politicians will be taking advantage of the sunny weather in many parts of the country to drive home their message.

But apart from this, there is also a focus on Freedom Day and what it means for South Africans.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address a national Freedom Day event in North West under the theme: Consolidating and Safeguarding Democratic Gains.

This will take place at the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality, and will feature cultural performances, an air force flypast, and other events.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) will celebrate Freedom Day at an event in Nyanga, Western Cape.

The party said it would be reflecting on key service delivery projects to help deliver real freedom to all communities.

And in Soshanguve, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba and the party's leadership are expected to address supporters, saying they were working towards a more fair and just society.

But while parties gathered to promote their plans, South Africans will be waiting to hear solutions to problems such as load shedding and high unemployment.