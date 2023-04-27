Cape Town winter task team already working on season response plan – Hill-Lewis

The metro’s mayor said that the teams were cleaning out drains and stormwater areas, according to a list of ‘hotspots’ that were prone to flooding.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the city's winter task team was already working on response plans in the lead-up to the cold and rainy season.

The city said the team was made up of more than 25 city departments and other partners, including the South African Police Service (Saps), the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), and the provincial government, among others.

The mayor said meetings were being held every second week, and are scheduled to be held more frequently as the situation dictates.

"I know that our teams are busy with winter preparedness, they are going and cleaning out drains, and cleaning out stormwater areas,” said Hill-Lewis.

“They work according to a list of hotspots where flooding has occurred in previous years, so they try to prioritise the work and not just do a scattering out approach across the whole city's network."