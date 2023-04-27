BLSA defends funding Eskom risk assessment at Andre de Ruyter's behest

BLSA said in 2021 it received a request from former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter to help fund a risk assessment that would augment and complement the efforts of law enforcement, which a News24 investigation revealed contained no substantive facts.

JOHANNESBURG - Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) said it believes that Eskom poses a significant risk to the economy and the country, and it was for this reason that it helped fund a risk assessment requested by former CEO André de Ruyter.

It also said there was growing evidence that criminal activity and sabotage have played a significant part in the underperformance of the utility.

The assessment came under fire after a News24 exposé revealed that the investigation, named Project Ostrich, contained no substantive facts.

It also involved a former apartheid-era operative, who was accused of human rights atrocities.

BLSA said at the end of 2021, it received a request from Eskom, specifically from De Ruyter, to help fund a risk assessment that would augment and complement the efforts of law enforcement.

In a statement, it said while it was not involved in the selection of the service provider, it was comfortable with the appointment of George Fivaz Forensic and Risk (GFFR), given Fivaz's reputation as a person of integrity.

It said the funding was for a defined period and any illegal activities uncovered would be communicated to the relevant law enforcement authorities.

BLSA didn’t say how much it contributed to an overall figure of R50 million for the assessment, but apart from this, there has still been no concrete information or facts emerging from the process.