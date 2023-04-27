ANC in Harry Gwala region hopes Magaqa trial will now continue without delays

The trial of the slain ANC politician officially started in the Pietermaritzburg High Court this week.

PIETERMARITZBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Harry Gwala region said it hoped

the Sindiso Magaqa murder trial would continue without delay.

Magaqa,the former ANC Youth League secretary general, was killed in 2017.



The trial officially started in the Pietermaritzburg High Court this week.

On Wednesday, the state concluded leading testimony with its first witness - a friend to the late Magaqa.

The ANC in the region said they were pleased with how the trial had started, adding that they wanted the court to get to the bottom of the matter.

"I feel very happy now because really it has been dragging for six years such that we were thinking that anything can happen, they might say they don't find any evidence to proceed with the case and so forth. So that is why one always comes here to see...as they say, justice must take its course,” said regional chairperson Zamo Nxumalo.

Nxumalo said their hope is that the Magaqa family would be granted justice.

The matter returns to court next week.

READ MORE: