Amnesty International welcomes Presidency clarification on SA's ICC membership

President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula commented that South Africa should withdraw from the International Criminal Court. But the Presidency later clarified that the remarks were made in error.

CAPE TOWN - Amnesty International South Africa welcomed the Presidency's clarification that South Africa would remain a signatory to the Rome Statute.

Both President Cyril Ramaphosa and African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said that South Africa should withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

However, the Presidency had since clarified the remarks as having been made in error.

Amnesty International's Mienke Steytler said the ICC remained a crucial mechanism for international justice.

"We firmly believe that the ICC can play a unique role in pursuing justice for victims of crimes under international law and in investigating and prosecuting those suspected of responsibility for such crimes without fear or favour, no matter how great the political or economic power of certain actors.”

Steytler said South Africa remained an important ICC member state.

“Amnesty International points out that any withdrawal would not have effect until at least one year after a formal notice and would not affect any pending case or South Africa’s existing responsibilities under international law and the ICC statute, including those related to ongoing ICC investigations and arrest warrants issued by the Court.”