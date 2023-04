29 years of democracy: A day in the life of a 'born-free'

Xanderleigh Dookey | Every day, Sandile Sigenu makes his way to Sandton in a bid to make money to support himself and his family. The 29-year-old musician from Centurion was born in the year that South Africa held its first democratic election. This is a day in the life of one of South Africa’s freedom babies.