'We've lost a unifier': Slain Loyiso Nkohla remembered by his peers

CAPE TOWN - Peers of slain Ses'khola People Rights Movement leader Loyiso Nkohla have described him as a selfless leader who cared for the needs of the poor.

Nkohla's life was celebrated at a memorial service attended by thousands of people in Cape Town on Tuesday night.

A memorial service is being held at the OR Tambo Community Hall in Khayelitsha, Cape Town for slain politician and community activist Loyiso Nkohla. He was shot dead in Philippi last week and his death is being investigated by the Hawks @NtuthuzeloNene pic.twitter.com/M2YaBntugh ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2023

He was shot and killed in Philippi last week in what many believe to be a hit carried out by extortionists.

At the time of his murder, Nkohla was helping rail agency Prasa negotiate a relocation plan for people living along the railway tracks in Philippi.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said that he worked with Nkohla on the relocation of communities living along the railway tracks on the central line while he was transport minister.

"And we must succeed in everything that Loyiso was doing to serve our people. We must finish that job.”

Economic Freedom Fighters Cape Town leader and friend, Mbulelo Dwane, said that he was very grateful for the time he spent with Nkohla fighting for the rights of the poor.

"Loyiso was never married to any political party or to any political T-shirt. We have lost a unifier of all political parties and all political activists."

No arrests have been made yet in connection with Nkohla's murder.