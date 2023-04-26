WC Social Development Dept concerned about Post Bank's new grant payment method

The government said that the new method doesn't require a physical card to withdraw funds.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department has raised concerns about the Post Bank’s new method of paying grant beneficiaries.

The gold card method for Sassa beneficiaries has already expired for some, with others about to expire.

Beneficiaries will have to go to the identified retailers with their IDs and cell phones to withdraw their grants.

For immediate release: New Way to Pay Sassa Grants. pic.twitter.com/lYTbPDTyc0 ' Postbank_SOC_Ltd (@Postbank_ZA) April 24, 2023

Provincial Social Development spokesperson, Monique Mortlock-Malgas, said that this move showed a disconnect between the national government and the reality on the ground.

"While Post Bank seems to be pleased it has seemingly found a solution to reduce queues for card replacements at post office branches, Minister Fernandez has reservations as Sassa's track record reads as a laundry list of unfulfilled promises."

While the Post Bank will no longer use the gold card method for grant payments, Mortlock-Malgas said that many beneficiaries did not want the new method.