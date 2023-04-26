WATCH: Katlego Mpholo's family confirm they have identified his body

Jacques Nelles & Veronica Mokhoali | A forensic pathologist initially delayed releasing Mpholo's body, but he has since been identified by his shocked and grieving family.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The family of the man whose body was used as a decoy in convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester’s daring escape have confirmed that the corpse is indeed that of their son’s Katlego Mpholo.

Mpholo’s burnt body was identified after DNA results matched with his mother, Monica Matsie. His charred remains were found in Bester's cell after an attempted staged suicide at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.

A forensic pathologist initially delayed releasing Mpholo's body, bringing further anguish to his grieving family.

Mpholo's nephew Thapelo Baranye told Eyewitness News that no amount of pre-counselling could have prepared them for what they saw.

"It was also still difficult after we saw him. Other family members needed medical attention after that, that's how bad it is.

"Emotions were high, his mother cried as she stepped into the place, saying 'I was here looking for my son, you said he was not here. Today you're calling me at the very same place to say I must come identify him'."

Baranye said he and his family felt as though they had been failed. He said the next step for the family was to prepare a funeral.

