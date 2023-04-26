Two suspects arrested for murder of two boys in Soweto

The bodies of the boys, aged five and six, were found in White City and Rockville last week after they were reported missing the day before.

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects have been arrested for the murder of two boys who were found mutilated in Soweto.

Police said that a 50-year-old woman, along with her 39-year-old partner, were arrested on Tuesday and were set to appear in the Protea Magistrates Court on Friday.

The police's Mavela Masondo: "The team that was established by the provincial commissioner of the police in Gauteng to investigate the murders of Tshiamo Rabanye and Mduduzi Nqobizitha Zulu have cracked the case. Following a forensic investigation at the boys' homes, the team brought in two suspects for questioning. The duo have since been charged with murder."