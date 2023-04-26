Too many cooks in the kitchen: De Ruyter was ‘undermined’ by Eskom board

In his Scopa appearance, the former Eskom CEO said he was undermined by both the board and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, which he said made his job difficult.

CAPE TOWN - Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter revealed that the new board headed by Mpho Makwana contributed to his resignation from the power utility last year.

De Ruyter told Parliament on Wednesday that he was undermined by both the board and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, as the accounting officer of the institution.

De Ruyter spent three hours before the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) to clarify corruption claims made in an eNCA television interview in February.

But he left Members of Parliament frustrated for not wanting to name politicians he alleged were involved.

De Ruyter said he enjoyed a positive relationship with the interim Eskom board, chaired by Malegapuru Makgoba.

But he claimed the new board, which took charge last September, met with subordinates and gave instructions to them without his knowledge.

“It has become a self-styled, engaged board or activist board, and has immersed itself in operational detail which some would characterise as overreach.”

De Ruyter meanwhile, said Gordhan also bypassed him and met with middle management on operational matters.

“It made life as the responsible accounting officer quite difficult. Many different cooks in the kitchen does not always result in a good meal.”

Scopa resolved to call the minister and the board to answer to the claims next week.