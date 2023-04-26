Go

Tiego Moseneke funeral: Family, friends gather to pay their final respect

Businessman and lawyer Tiego Moseneke was reported dead following a vehicle collision last week.

Tiego Moseneke has been described as an intellectual who shared his wisdom freely. Picture: Supplied/Twitter
26 April 2023 14:28

JOHANNESBURG - Friends and family of businessman and lawyer Tiego Moseneke on Wednesday gathered to pay their last respect at his funeral in Pretoria.

The activist and brother to former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke died in a car accident last week.

Moseneke was the national president of the anti-apartheid student movement at Wits, and he served as leader of the United Democratic Front in the 1980s.

He was described as an intellectual who shared his wisdom freely.

His close friend Dr Solly Motuba said: “Tiego connected to caddies, waitrons, security guards, ma’gents, industry captains and politicians with the same level of respect and with same vim and verve.

“He had a pet name for everyone, he addressed me as Sol, and I addressed him as Gonge. Sadly, my Gonge is no more.”

