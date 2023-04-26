‘They killed him like a dog’: Mbalula calls Loyiso Nkohla’s murder a ‘hit’

At Nkohla's memorial service on Tuesday, the ANC secretary-general described his killers as cowards.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula believes Loyiso Nkohla's murder was a hit.

The former politician died in a hail of bullets in Philippi last week.

The activist was at the time meeting with community members who have been living along the railway tracks near the Philippi train station.

The Ses’khona People’s Rights Movement leader was helping the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) negotiate a relocation plan for them to clear the tracks for Metrorail to run its trains along the central line again.

READ MORE:

Speaking at Nkohla's memorial service in Cape Town Tuesday night, Mbalula described Nkohla's killers as cowards.

"They killed him like a dog! They were making it a point that they don't leave him breathing, so it was a hit."

Mbalula said he hoped those responsible for Nkohla's murder would be arrested soon.

"Before I came here earlier, I spoke to the minister, as well as the CEO of Prasa, and the CEO said to me ‘I couldn't make it SG, but we have lost a soldier’."