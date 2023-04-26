Sindiso Magaqa was gunned down in the absence of his bodyguard, court hears

Magaqa's former colleague told the court that his bodyguard had gone to buy food.

DURBAN - The Pietermaritzburg High Court heard that slain African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Sindiso Magaqa’s bodyguard was nowhere near him when he was shot.

His friend and former colleague Jabulile Msiya told the court that at the time, Magaqa’s bodyguard went to buy food.

Msiya was in a car with Magaqa and another councillor when they were shot at.

She told the court about the events of the day they were shot.

Wednesday marks the second day of her testimony in the murder trial.

Msiya told the court that shortly before the gunmen targeted Magaqa’s car, he had instructed his to bodyguard to go and buy food.

“Magaqa told Mbovu to accompany Zukiswa to go and buy food, then Zenzele, Zukiswa and Mbovu took my car to go and buy food.”

Msiya said in less than five minutes after Magaqa’s bodyguard had left, the gunmen moved in to shoot him.

The trial continues.