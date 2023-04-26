Search ongoing for missing Julie Goodness in Cape Town

The 38-year-old hiker has been reported missing after she was last seen leaving her home on Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A search is underway for a missing woman in Cape Town.

Thirty-eight-year-old, Julie Goodness, was last seen leaving her home in the Gardens area on Monday morning.

At this stage, it's believed the avid hiker had walked in the direction of Table Mountain.

Police say the woman apparently left home carrying a bag and was wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, hiking shoes and a navy-blue K-Way jacket.

Ward 54 councillor, Nicola Jowell, has on social media confirmed that sniffer dogs are also being used in their search for Goodness.

The woman's understood to be from the United States and first came to Cape Town as a student in 2009.

At the same time, there's still no sign of missing German tourist, Nick Frischke, who was last seen in Hout Bay in February.