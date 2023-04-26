National coalition made up of opposition parties highly unlikely - poll

The poll, released on Tuesday, also suggests that in the current environment, no coalition can be formed without the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa edges closer to the 2024 general elections, a poll by the Inclusive Society Institute in cooperation with Ipsos is suggesting that a national coalition made up of the opposition is highly unlikely.

The poll, released on Tuesday, also suggests that in the current environment, no coalition can be formed without the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

It surveyed just under 3,600 people across all nine provinces.

It also suggests a high or low turnout could help keep the African National Congress (ANC) in power, with a medium outcome possibly pushing it below the 50% mark.

These predictions follow a declaration by the country’s main opposition the Democratic Alliance (DA) that the EFF was its number one enemy.

It also wants to block the possibility of the ANC working with the red berets.

Deep introspection is a must for South Africa’s electorate ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The survey shows that with a high turnout, the ANC may achieve around 50%, the Democratic Alliance could go under 16% with the EFF just under 14% of the votes.

And while it finds that the ANC’s fortunes may not be as bleak as some would think, the poll does suggest coalitions are likely to come into play in provinces such as Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

But it's also flagged that most coalitions may have to woo the EFF but recognises that this may affect attempts to build cohesive power-sharing relationships.

Meanwhile, as the ANC government struggles to navigate load shedding or to empower its newly appointed electricity minister, the Eskom crisis is likely to shape how South Africans respond to the ANC at the polls.

It says power production is a definite risk that could push the ANC below 50% come elections next year.