Millions of KZN schoolchildren go hungry after service provider opts out

Manzini Zungu was appointed as the main supplier, but his company's non-payment to outsourced companies has left millions of schoolchildren hungry for weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - The service provider that was awarded a tender to supply food to more than 5,400 schools in KwaZulu-Natal, but failed to do so, has opted out of the contract.

Manzini Zungu, famously known as the brother of AmaZulu football club owner Sandile Zungu, was awarded a R2.1 billion contract through the National School Nutrition Programme in November last year.

As part of the tender by the KZN Education Department, Zungu was appointed as the main supplier. He would then outsource work to smaller companies.

But due to non-payment by his company, Pacina Retail, more than two million learners from impoverished homes have gone hungry for weeks.

KZN Education Department head Nathi Ngcobo told Eyewitness News that Zungu was not paid any money.

“He has not been paid a cent. Remember how government works is that we don’t pay people in advance. Now that he has opted out, we will take legal advice from our experts.”

Eyewitness News was unable to reach Zungu for comment despite efforts prior to publication.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said it was looking into the matter.

“We are not investigating as yet. We are doing the process of going to check whether there is merit for us to go and investigate or not,” SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said.