Mamabolo threatens sanctions if Tshwane again fails to pass adjustment budget

The Gauteng Finance MEC threatened to withhold almost R4 billion of Tshwane’s equitable share allocation from the government should Tshwane fail to pass the adjustment budget.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo threatened inter-governmental sanctions against the Tshwane municipality if it did not pass its adjustment budget on Wednesday.

The municipality already missed four deadlines to pass the budget, largely due to political instability in its council.

The latest extension from the Gauteng government was set to expire on Wednesday night.

Mamabolo threatened to withhold the almost R4 billion of Tshwane’s equitable share allocation from government.

In a letter addressed to the Tshwane’s Executive Mayor, Cilliers Brink, Mamabolo said the provincial government would be forced to intervene if the adjustment budget was not passed in Wednesday’s council meeting.

However, Brink said the failure of a municipality to pass an adjustment budget did not justify intervention by the provincial government.

“But the adjustment budget is essential for good financial housekeeping to ensure that our spending is in line with our revenue and to avoid incurring unauthorised expenditure.”

Democratic Alliance caucus leader Jacqui Uys said the multiparty coalition had the required number of 108 councillors to pass the budget on Wednesday.