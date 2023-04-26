Long way to go in achieving gender equality in legal profession - BLA

The Pretoria High Court on Tuesday marked the 100-year anniversary of the Women Legal Practice Act - which allowed women to be admitted as legal practitioners in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Women legal practitioners said there was still a long way to go to achieve gender equality in the profession.

To mark the 100-year anniversary of the Women Legal Practice Act, the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday played host to a ceremonial sitting.

The event was held in collaboration with the South African Chapter of the International Association of Women Judges and the 100 More Campaign.

The act allowed for women to be admitted as legal practitioners in South Africa.

But speaking on behalf of the Black Lawyers’ Association at the event, attorney Palesa Ledwaba said the battle was not yet won.

And she said as the fight continues, women leaders within the profession had an important role to play.

“We need to align ourselves with the promotion of those who have broken through the barriers, and we need to hold one another accountable so as to keep the wheel of change spinning.”

Ledwaba said going forward, economically beneficial networking among women practitioners was also needed.

“This includes preference of female candidate legal practitioners, appointment of female executives, briefing of female practitioners in lucrative work and the lobbying of female candidates for judge appointments.”